Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 97.83 N/A -2.11 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.87 N/A 0.25 13.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cue Biopharma Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Cue Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.1% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. was more bullish than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.