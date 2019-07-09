Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 107.45 N/A -2.11 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 6 680.75 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cue Biopharma Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.1% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares and 73.6% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cue Biopharma Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.