Cubist Systematic Strategies Upped World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Position By $2.12 Million; Foot Locker (FL)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Foot Locker Inc (FL) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 200 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 184 cut down and sold stock positions in Foot Locker Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 106.29 million shares, down from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Foot Locker Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 146 Increased: 111 New Position: 89.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) stake by 3034.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 24,610 shares as World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 25,421 shares with $2.21 million value, up from 811 last quarter. World Wrestling Entmt Inc now has $5.78B valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.47. About 215,618 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate LP reported 21,649 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com owns 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 562 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited has 1.33 million shares. Advisory Ser Limited Company reported 158 shares stake. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). First Republic Mngmt holds 2,600 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Friess Associate invested 1.34% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Yorktown Mngmt And Research reported 8,900 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,000 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 422,242 shares. First Citizens Bancshares And has invested 0.05% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.11% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 170 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 58,975 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. World Wrestling has $157 highest and $7900 lowest target. $100.86’s average target is 37.28% above currents $73.47 stock price. World Wrestling had 12 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 4 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wolfe Research with “Buy”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. M Partners maintained World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) rating on Tuesday, March 26. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $110 target.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM) stake by 30,762 shares to 30,712 valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) stake by 53,882 shares and now owns 11,801 shares. Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) was reduced too.

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 12.63% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.95 per share. FL’s profit will be $105.71 million for 9.32 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.12% EPS growth.

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $3.94 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. It has a 8.65 P/E ratio. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 1.65M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) has declined 14.97% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 5.3% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. for 371,453 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc owns 130,000 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shellback Capital Lp has 2.99% invested in the company for 415,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Bronson Point Management Llc has invested 2.48% in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 64,260 shares.