Cubist Systematic Strategies Upped Position in Marriott Intl New (MAR) as Stock Value Rose; As Blackrock (BLK) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Palouse Capital Management Cut Holding by $441,945

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 1,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 13,792 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 14,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $415.81. About 387,472 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 14/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS TELENET HOLDING TO 4.90% ON MARCH 9; 04/05/2018 – Blackrock’s Rieder Says Jobs Numbers Won’t Change Fed (Video); 20/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Mateos y Lago Confident on Equities With Earnings ‘Dynamism’ (Video); 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WOBBLE ACROSS EM ASSETS DUE TO TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS & GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS TEMPERED ENTHUSIASM FOR ASSET CLASS; 10/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 29/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Cos Buys Into Mortgage Advice Bureau; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 21/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Submission of Documents; 09/04/2018 – MANIPAL HOSPITALS PROMOTER PAI ALSO REACHED OUT TO EAST BRIDGE CAP, BLACKROCK ON REVISED DEAL STRUCTURE & VALUATION – ET NOW CITING; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Dividend Declaration

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 142.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 8,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 14,042 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 5,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $125.7. About 1.68 million shares traded or 5.10% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE WORLDWIDE ROOM ADDITIONS OF 5.5 TO 6 PERCENT, NET OF DELETIONS, FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD SHERATON FIJI RESORT, WESTIN DENARAU ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI AND ASSOCIATED GOLF FACILITIES FOR ABOUT $131 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT TO EXTEND HOMESHARING IF LONDON PILOT GOES WELL: CEO; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Long-Term Hotel-Mangement Agreement Retained; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 5 TO 6 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Sale of Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel for About C$92 Million

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock tightens guidelines on CEOs serving on several boards – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces August Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock takes largest stake in Authentic Brands – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Activist Investors Want Smith & Wesson Owner to Tackle “Human Rights Impacts” – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock may invest in infrastructure in Israel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management stated it has 31,449 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,806 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 6,195 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Llc holds 0.01% or 73 shares. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.14% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Cincinnati has 386,900 shares for 4.63% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 665,134 shares. Retail Bank Of The West invested in 0.41% or 8,193 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 1,256 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bailard reported 11,647 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has 0.05% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 23,674 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Voya Inv Limited invested in 0.06% or 60,703 shares. Tru Department Mb Fincl Bank N A reported 1.18% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,969 shares to 71,725 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 37,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.08 earnings per share, down 5.85% or $0.44 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 14.68 P/E if the $7.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.45% EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 23,486 shares to 9,096 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,799 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).