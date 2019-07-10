Cubist Systematic Strategies Upped Its Holding in Teledyne Technologies (TDY) as Shares Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, First Heartland Consultants Has Lifted Stake

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 686.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 11,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,346 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 1,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $271.85. About 116,411 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – IN CONNECTION WITH NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD, CO REMOVED 66 ORDERS FROM BACKLOG; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa to order 16 planes worth 2.1 bln euros; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 13,626 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co owns 1,752 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 112 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 12 shares. Artisan Prtnrs LP has 535,709 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 489,683 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs invested in 931 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). 927 are owned by Cleararc Capital. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 9,965 shares. Northeast Consultants stated it has 1,069 shares.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Could Canada Become the First Country to Mine the Moon? – The Motley Fool” on November 17, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Roper Tech sells business units for $225M – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on February 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Teledyne Completes Acquisition of Scientific Imaging Businesses of Roper Technologies – Business Wire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne (TDY) to Acquire 3M’s Gas & Flame Detection Business – Zacks.com” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $9.08 million activity. MILLER PAUL DAVID had sold 10,030 shares worth $2.26M on Thursday, February 7. The insider MEHRABIAN ROBERT sold $1.83 million. DAHLBERG KENNETH C also sold $1.39M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares. Bobb George C III sold $1.35M worth of stock.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,133 shares to 1,755 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,535 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,555 shares to 10,923 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 4,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,821 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Com holds 66,965 shares. Financial Advisory Group holds 3,972 shares. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Joel Isaacson And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westwood Hldg Group holds 0.67% or 168,377 shares in its portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,227 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Huntington Bancorp has invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Co invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 3,278 shares in its portfolio. Signature Advsrs has 886 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 1.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 157,227 are held by Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. California-based Whittier Trust Communications has invested 1.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fort LP invested 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).