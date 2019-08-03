Cubist Systematic Strategies Upped By $330,615 Its Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Position; Biotime (BTX) Has 2 Sentiment

Biotime Inc (BTX) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 56 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 28 decreased and sold their holdings in Biotime Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 60.97 million shares, up from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Biotime Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 15 Increased: 34 New Position: 22.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) stake by 222.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical SGMO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMO); 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ and Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance of IND Application for Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 to Treat Sickle Cell; 30/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (SGMO); 01/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO: CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 08/05/2018 – SANGAMO 1Q LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. EPS 25C; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL EVIDENCE THAT ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFO ABOUT PATIENTS OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS WAS AFFECTED BY INCIDENT

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. The company has market cap of $155.63 million. The Company’s product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. It has a 2.35 P/E ratio. The firm also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Broadwood Capital Inc holds 5.41% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. for 33.73 million shares. Price Capital Management Inc. owns 328,202 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott General Partners Llc has 0.1% invested in the company for 1.85 million shares. The Connecticut-based Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Dafna Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 95,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 364,619 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen® Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of a Reduction and Change in Drusen Material; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO

More notable recent BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BioTime Announces Name Change to Lineage Cell Therapeutics – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BioTime to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 8, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BioTime Announces Management Changes Concurrent With Participation at 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and 2019 Biotech Showcase – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BioTime Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Shares Commence Trading on the NYSE American – Business Wire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) stake by 30,545 shares to 20,401 valued at $809,000 in 2019Q1.

