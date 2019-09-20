Cubist Systematic Strategies Upped Antero Res (AR) Holding By $2.07 Million; General Electric Company (GE) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 500.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 413,373 shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)’s stock declined 35.34%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 495,980 shares with $2.74 million value, up from 82,607 last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $1.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.835. About 2.82 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C

Among 5 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.70’s average target is 12.39% above currents $9.52 stock price. General Electric had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. See General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.01% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 26.09 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 — 3rd Update; 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines; 16/03/2018 – For first time ever, top GE execs earn no cash bonuses; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q GE Capital Rev $2.17B; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold General Electric Company shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Ltd Liability Co owns 9,966 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Management Llc owns 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 23,855 shares. First Allied Advisory Service accumulated 0.08% or 220,451 shares. 25,597 are owned by Town Country Bank & Trust Tru Dba First Bankers Tru. Eagle Global Advisors holds 0.01% or 20,924 shares. Fiera Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 1St Source Comml Bank reported 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Payden And Rygel stated it has 3,502 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Baystate Wealth Management Lc holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 5,815 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.27% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Css Ltd Company Il stated it has 0.47% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Altavista Wealth Mgmt accumulated 52,681 shares. Qci Asset New York stated it has 24,691 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 8.81 million shares or 0.39% of the stock.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $83.39 billion. The Company’s Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GE’s Asbestos Problem Is Terrible News for the Owners of GE Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Why GE’s Earnings Beat Wasn’t Really A Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T Stock Is Doomed to Become the Next GE – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big Changes At General Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can General Electric Stock Move Past Immelt and Welchâ€™s Sins? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott. The insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 344,234 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp accumulated 12,234 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sailingstone Cap Partners Limited Liability has 12.17% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 21.38M shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 51,248 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Key Group (Cayman) Ltd invested 5.92% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mountain Lake Investment Lc invested in 4.03% or 1.55 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Northern Tru Corp accumulated 1.25M shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 200,119 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 684,527 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Comml Bank holds 10,859 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10.85M shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 440,863 shares.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Antero Resources Stock Is Slumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Popping Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antero Resources has $17 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $9.94’s average target is 159.19% above currents $3.835 stock price. Antero Resources had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) rating on Monday, July 1. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $600 target.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought $50,085 worth of stock or 7,200 shares. 1,000 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. 16.09M Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 25,600 shares worth $174,912. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) stake by 154,859 shares to 20,728 valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) stake by 25,727 shares and now owns 77,776 shares. Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) was reduced too.