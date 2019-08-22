Cubist Systematic Strategies Trimmed Its Ralph Lauren (RL) Stake by $628,230 as Stock Price Declined; Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Raised Holding by $3.10 Million

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 4,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 5,800 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, down from 10,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $87.89. About 502,569 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 18/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN SEES 1Q NET REV. UNCHANGED TO DOWN SLIGHTLY EX-FX; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors; 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren profits, sales top view; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39 million, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.0181 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5619. About 10.48 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,667 shares to 9,273 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integer Hldgs Corp by 7,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

More notable recent Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: RL, GPRO, CRON – Investorplace.com” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Have Dropped 33%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ralph Lauren Might Have Little Upside Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ralph Lauren Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 40,116 shares to 107,673 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.74M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.