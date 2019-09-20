Cubist Systematic Strategies Trimmed Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Position; Five Star Quality Care (FVE)’s Sentiment Is 0.4

Five Star Quality Care Inc (FVE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 8 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 20 sold and decreased their positions in Five Star Quality Care Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 8.17 million shares, down from 8.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Five Star Quality Care Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 9 Increased: 3 New Position: 5.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) stake by 71.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 24,764 shares as Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 9,985 shares with $1.33 million value, down from 34,749 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc now has $19.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $134.45. About 895,447 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 5,510 shares. Victory Capital stated it has 129,922 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth Incorporated stated it has 19,180 shares. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,020 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 11,226 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 5,283 shares stake. Allen Ops Ltd invested in 1.27% or 24,470 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 49,604 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Allstate holds 0.03% or 12,933 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 64,671 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.21% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 298,504 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 31,607 shares. 3.40M are held by Altimeter Cap Limited Partnership. Vident Advisory Limited holds 0.07% or 7,001 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Expedia has $185 highest and $14000 lowest target. $158’s average target is 17.52% above currents $134.45 stock price. Expedia had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Argus Research.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $524.14M for 9.44 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased At Home Group Inc stake by 409,317 shares to 458,171 valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2. It also upped Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) stake by 42,354 shares and now owns 55,054 shares. Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) was raised too.

Five Star Senior Living Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.69 million. The Company’s senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities . It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers nursing and healthcare services; and rehabilitation and wellness services.

The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.0106 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4894. About 14,774 shares traded. Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) has declined 65.52% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FVE News: 15/05/2018 – Five Star Senior Living 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $348.3 MLN VS $346.3 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Five Star Senior Living 4Q Rev $348.3M; 16/04/2018 – Five Star Senior Living Announces the Completion of Extensive Renovation at Jefferson Manor in Kokomo, Indiana; 20/03/2018 Five Star Senior Living Inc. Names Adam D. Portnoy as Managing Director; 15/05/2018 – Five Star Senior Living 1Q Rev $345.5M; 15/05/2018 – Five Star Senior Living 1Q Loss $7.95M; 21/03/2018 – Five Star Senior Living 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 21/03/2018 – FIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $348.3 MLN VS $346.3 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Five Star Senior Living Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results