Cubist Systematic Strategies Trimmed Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Position By $306,493; Icahn Enterprises L.P. – Depositary Units (IEP) Shorts Lowered By 0.85%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. – Depositary Units (NASDAQ:IEP) had a decrease of 0.85% in short interest. IEP’s SI was 431,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.85% from 435,500 shares previously. With 69,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Icahn Enterprises L.P. – Depositary Units (NASDAQ:IEP)’s short sellers to cover IEP’s short positions. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 50,512 shares traded. Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) has risen 2.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IEP News: 13/05/2018 – Xerox Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Icahn and Deason; 15/05/2018 – XEROX CORP HOLDER ICAHN ENTERED INTO CONFIDENTIALITY PACT; 09/04/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY SAYS WILL EVALUATE CREDIBLE OFFERS TO ACQUIRE COMPANY, INCLUDING OFFERS FROM ICAHN CAPITAL, AND WILL PURSUE OPTIONS; 03/05/2018 – PRN Alternative Energy: U.S. EPA grants biofuels waiver to billionaire Icahn’s oil refinery; 21/04/2018 – DJ Icahn Enterprises LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEP); 18/04/2018 – Ackman Calls Newell’s Icahn Agreement a ‘Deal With the Devil’ (Video); 30/04/2018 – Financial Post: U.S. EPA grants biofuels waiver to billionaire Carl Icahn’s oil refinery; 04/05/2018 – SANDRIDGE: ICAHN INDICATED NOT TO END CONTEST W/O BOARD CONTROL; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN SAYS ON CNBC THAT ENERGEN COULD BE DEAL FOR OIL MAJOR; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) stake by 6.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 2,533 shares as Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 35,547 shares with $4.31 million value, down from 38,080 last quarter. Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc now has $12.42B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 251,012 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) stake by 11,857 shares to 16,557 valued at $680,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) stake by 76,143 shares and now owns 203,893 shares. National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Intll Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 2,094 shares in its portfolio. L S Advsrs holds 1.47% or 91,477 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 95,091 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 1 shares. Fred Alger Management stated it has 28,497 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 16,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Fifth Third Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 7,541 shares. Dean Capital, a Kansas-based fund reported 6,785 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited owns 13,619 shares. Oppenheimer Com invested in 0.01% or 3,211 shares. American Svcs reported 1,916 shares stake. Putnam Lc has 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 10,352 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 56,200 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus has 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41M for 31.87 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. The company has market cap of $12.67 billion. The Company’s Investment segment operates various private investment funds. It has a 16.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold Icahn Enterprises L.P. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 193.15 million shares or 5.65% more from 182.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 22,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 31,342 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc owns 7,977 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 22,800 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 6.42 million shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moody Bankshares Division owns 10,975 shares. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 46,592 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP). Cap Advisers Limited Com owns 16,021 shares. Icahn Carl C reported 185.33M shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP). Pnc Group owns 9,285 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 4,817 shares.