Cubist Systematic Strategies Stake in Toyota Motor (TM) Cut by $406,809; Wellington Management Group Llp Stake in Stratasys LTD (SSYS) Decreased by $366,574 as Valuation Rose

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 41.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 4,841 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $571,000, down from 8,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 128,393 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 17/05/2018 – Toyota, Hyundai, Ford lead 9.6 pct European car sales gain; 22/05/2018 – 99IP: Toyota Mtr Fin(Nthld: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – Toyota and Suzuki to supply each other cars in India; 10/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Toyota Motor Credit $Benchmark; 3Y, 3Y FRN, 7Y; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/TOKYO (Reuters) — U.S. consumers have filed a lawsuit against Kobe Steel Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp accusing the companies of violating consumer protection laws and engaging in fraud by concealing the use of substandard metal components in vehicles. The proposed class-action lawsuit represents the first U.S; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Future of sport? Toyota unveils a 6ft 3in robot basketball player that uses AI to shoot hoops better than the pros; 20/03/2018 – Toyota prepares ethanol-fueled hybrids for Brazil; 28/03/2018 – TOKYO — Toyota Motor will mutually supply cars in India with market leader Suzuki Motor starting in 2019, Nikkei has learned, as the company seeks to build a foothold in emerging markets. Emerging nations will comprise nearly 60% of global auto sales in 2021, according to an industry research agency; 26/04/2018 – WCBI News: #BREAKING: Toyota announces $170 million investment to build the 12th generation Corolla. #wcbinews

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) by 47.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 15,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.53% . The institutional investor held 17,641 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 33,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Stratasys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 422,344 shares traded. Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has risen 46.02% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SSYS News: 17/04/2018 – MakerBot Launches Teacher Certification Program, First Training for 3D Printing Curriculum; 02/05/2018 – STRATASYS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 8C; 17/04/2018 – More than 100 parts for NASA’s Orion capsule to be 3D printed; 23/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds Software for Streamlining Jig and Fixture Creation; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS LTD – LEVIN WILL PROVIDE ONGOING CONSULTANCY SERVICES TO COMPANY FOLLOWING HIS RESIGNATION, AS NEEDED; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stratasys Unveils Spin-off Evolve Additive Solutions to Focus on New “STEP” Technology; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS LTD SSYS.O – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BOARD TO SUPPORT MANAGEMENT OF COMPANY UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS NAMES CHAIRMAN ELCHANAN JAGLOM INTERIM CEO; 18/04/2018 – Stratasys Rolls out Industry Certification Program in North America, Designed to Bridge the Additive Manufacturing Skills Gap; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 50c

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 646,160 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $339.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 118,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SSYS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 29.32 million shares or 4.58% more from 28.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Disciplined Growth Invsts Incorporated Mn holds 0.06% or 145,615 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 20,199 shares or 0% of the stock. Reilly Fin Lc owns 194 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated owns 50,000 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Division accumulated 302 shares or 0% of the stock. Baillie Gifford Co invested 0.02% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Jefferies Grp Limited Company reported 8,546 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) for 33,325 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 80,093 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Com holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial has 0% invested in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Numerixs Investment Techs invested in 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 5,799 shares to 12,083 shares, valued at $684,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 14,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).