Cubist Systematic Strategies Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Raised as Stock Price Declined; Zpr Investment Management Increases Position in Transact Technologies (TACT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 111.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 48,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 91,339 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 43,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 4,553 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 10/04/2018 – Ingenico Group to Debut Axium Solution and Discuss the Future of Commerce at ETA TRANSACT 2018; 13/04/2018 – FITCH SAYS LATEST U.S. SANCTIONS LIKELY TO HAVE PROFOUND EFFECT ON THE DESIGNATED RUSSIAN COMPANIES, WHICH WOULD BE UNABLE TO TRANSACT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 11/04/2018 – ControlScan Payment Security Experts to Speak at ETA TRANSACT Conference; 16/04/2018 – lpsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 03/05/2018 – TransAct 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 24/04/2018 – Pinpoint Intelligence Announces Key Industry Expert Hire at ETA’s TRANSACT; 11/04/2018 – iPayment, Inc. Named a Finalist for ISO of the Year Award at TRANSACT 2018; 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery Markets at G2E Asia 2018

More notable recent TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Successful New ETFs of Q2 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Long-Term Case For Robotics ETFs Remains In Tact – Benzinga” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 29, 2019 : PANW, VEEV, KEYS, PVH, UHAL, VRNT, DSGX, SMTC, QADA, TLYS, RTW – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). 32,752 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. Gamco Et Al owns 0.01% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 80,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 4,499 shares stake. Teton Advisors invested in 116,100 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% or 3 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Moreover, M&T Commercial Bank has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 24,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com holds 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) or 25,000 shares. Wedge L LP Nc owns 36,401 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 363,700 are owned by Punch Associate Investment Mngmt. 63,477 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 31,500 shares.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares to 5,472 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,320 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $120,000 activity.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 22,923 shares to 11,953 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 7,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,485 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).