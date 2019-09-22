Cubist Systematic Strategies Raised Its Chemed New (CHE) Position by $2.26 Million; As Visa Cl A (V) Valuation Rose, Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Cut Stake by $1.42 Million

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 229.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 6,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 9,022 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26 million, up from 2,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $426.32. About 96,598 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 8,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 57,073 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91M, down from 65,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81M shares traded or 90.08% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $206,430 activity.

