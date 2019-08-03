Cubist Systematic Strategies Position in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined; As Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Stock Price Declined, Reik & Co Has Upped Holding

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 90.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 16,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 1,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87,000, down from 18,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 1.18M shares traded or 42.47% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 77,723 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 12,938 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). State Common Retirement Fund reported 17,945 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 56,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 2,501 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 17,852 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 7,336 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl owns 18,406 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us State Bank De has 10,257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Bankshares holds 2,316 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 11,785 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc holds 2,504 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 3,500 shares.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99M for 49.88 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.