Cubist Systematic Strategies Maintains Holding in Realpage (RP); Toyota Motor (TM) Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 111,100 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 09/05/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR PLANS TO SHELL OUT 2.45 TRILLION YEN ($22.3 BILLION) ON R&D AND CAPITAL SPENDING THIS FISCAL YEAR – NIKKEI; 05/03/2018 – TOKYO — Japan aims to have 80 new hydrogen refueling stations in place by fiscal 2021 under a government-backed effort that includes the country’s largest automakers and energy groups; 22/05/2018 – Uber pulls up in Japan with taxi-hailing service; 18/04/2018 – Toyota to roll out first plug-in hybrid car in China; 12/04/2018 – Volkswagen Truck teams with Toyota’s Hino despite parents’ rivalry; 28/03/2018 – Toyota Motor Corp. CDS Widens 2 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/05/2018 – Toyota Motor FY Oper Pft Y2.40T Vs Pft Y1.99T; 19/04/2018 – TOYOTA: HYDROGEN FACILITY FOR FREIGHT AT PORT OF LONG BEACH; 08/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA – TOYOTA & MAZDA ARE INVESTING $1.6 BLN TOWARDS PROJECT WITH EQUAL FUNDING CONTRIBUTIONS; 29/03/2018 – TOYOTA REGISTERS TO SELL UP TO 200B YEN OF BONDS

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 360.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 64,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 82,068 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, up from 17,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 365,102 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments

More notable recent Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Ford Reveals Big European Electric Vehicle Plans – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Toyota vs. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – The Motley Fool” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Car Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley sees auto M&A ramping up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $578.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 11,266 shares to 258,756 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT).

Analysts await Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.45 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $3.59 per share. TM’s profit will be $4.89 billion for 9.88 P/E if the $3.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by Toyota Motor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Strengths, downside risks and submarket leaders: The state of Charlotte’s apartment market â€” and its outlook – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Share Price Increased 290% – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RealPage Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $17.01 million activity.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 36,023 shares to 109,390 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 67,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,267 shares, and cut its stake in Zscaler Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has 39,140 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd stated it has 0.13% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.06% or 295,000 shares in its portfolio. Brown Management Ltd Llc invested in 27,302 shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 3,625 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn has invested 2.18% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Fiera Corp has 201,647 shares. 318,529 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Utah Retirement reported 14,665 shares stake. Synovus Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Contravisory Inv Management has 1,917 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.22% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 20,068 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 6,109 shares.