Cubist Systematic Strategies Maintains Holding in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO); Shelton Capital Management Cut Apple (Put) (AAPL) Position by $650,100 as Stock Price Rose

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.7. About 16.09M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 41,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 89,523 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 47,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 809,540 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – IN JAN. 2018, JOHN HENDRICKSON STEPPED DOWN AS CEO FOLLOWING BOARD’S APPOINTMENT OF UWE ROEHRHOFF AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PATENT LITIGATION REGARDING PERRIGO’S PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BETAMETHASONE DIPROPIONATE, 0.05% SPRAY; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Sernivo(R) Spray, 0.05%; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO – EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM U.S. FDA REGARDING ITS ANDA FOR ITS GENERIC VERSION OF PROAIR INHALATION AEROSOL; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC ULTRAVATE LOTION; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC SERNIVO SPRAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold PRGO shares while 89 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 114.64 million shares or 1.86% more from 112.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.13% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Renaissance Tech Llc invested in 111,800 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 6.49M shares. The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.03% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) or 738 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 12,473 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 5,632 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.01% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 10,200 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 18 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 7,347 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Mutual Of America Capital Llc stated it has 16,720 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Ltd Co holds 8,914 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Com accumulated 47,369 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 41,310 shares to 33,958 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 35,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,810 shares, and cut its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Iowa-based Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Co Ny, New York-based fund reported 29,162 shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grassi Investment stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiedemann reported 62,304 shares. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Fin Svcs has invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sonata Cap Grp stated it has 2.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cambridge Company stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Forbes J M Co Llp invested 2.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cortland Associate Mo has 0.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,641 shares. Grand Jean Cap Mngmt holds 50,995 shares. Moreover, Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 7.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 53,859 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers invested in 3.57% or 1.99 million shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd has 38,024 shares for 4.77% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Ltd holds 1.65% or 41,017 shares.

