Cubist Systematic Strategies Lowered Its Stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by $4.00 Million; Group One Trading LP Lowered Its Immunomedics (IMMU) Position by $8.09 Million

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 425,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 30,901 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594,000, down from 456,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 553,499 shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 84.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 31,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 5,701 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, down from 37,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt accumulated 155,160 shares or 2.59% of the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors holds 9,376 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com accumulated 37,653 shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership has 3.60 million shares. State Street owns 1.43M shares. Prudential Fin reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 15,257 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 65,400 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 20 shares. Symmetry Peak Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.11% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 3,500 shares. Lpl Financial holds 10,961 shares. Barometer Cap Incorporated has 4,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Commerce owns 5,045 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 47,211 shares to 77,481 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 263,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 44,830 shares to 54,924 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc (Call) by 44,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitae Corp (Call).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. $66,750 worth of stock was bought by BALL BRYAN on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Morgan Stanley owns 207,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 136,866 shares. Exane Derivatives has 5,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 0.21% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 33,330 shares. 233,856 are held by Creative Planning. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 40 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Citigroup owns 72,840 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank stated it has 2,750 shares. Avoro Capital Advsr Ltd holds 14.71% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 17.71 million shares. Ameritas Partners invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.4% or 645,516 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 73,471 shares for 0% of their portfolio.