Cubist Systematic Strategies Lowered Its Position in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by $615,240 as Stock Rose; Insmed (Put) (INSM) Position Raised by Css Llc

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 50.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 30,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 61,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 252,704 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 13.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025

Css Llc increased its stake in Insmed Inc (Put) (INSM) by 113% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Insmed Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 907,834 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has risen 6.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 17/05/2018 – INSMED APPOINTS LEO LEE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 17 Days; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Fmr Ltd Co owns 11.63 million shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp accumulated 72,100 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0.02% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). C Worldwide Group Incorporated Holdings A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 113,110 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). New York-based Interest Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 442,719 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 30,643 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Proshare Advsrs Ltd stated it has 34,667 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 14,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. J Goldman LP has invested 0.06% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $137,500 activity.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,077 shares to 3,923 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 304,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,900 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5,314 shares to 8,747 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 9,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold PDM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Inc stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Boston accumulated 0.02% or 602,239 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Company accumulated 1.46% or 4.29M shares. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). American Int Grp Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 80,502 shares. Utah Retirement reported 18,734 shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Bancshares Of America Corp De owns 421,024 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 161,658 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 303,481 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 0.24% or 7.13 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 389,457 shares. Matarin Management Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 580,272 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Com invested in 17,133 shares.

Analysts await Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. PDM’s profit will be $54.02M for 11.84 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.44% negative EPS growth.