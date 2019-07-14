Cubist Systematic Strategies Lowered Crane Co (CR) Position by $1.42 Million; Valuation Rose; As Office Depot (ODP) Valuation Declined, Holder Aristotle Fund LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.98 Million

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 91.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 16,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,471 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124,000, down from 18,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $83.1. About 233,429 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 2.81M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 130,085 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa accumulated 0.01% or 27,688 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.07% or 81,774 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 190 are held by Ent Svcs Corp. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 337,980 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Waddell And Reed Fin holds 0.13% or 604,225 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc has 475 shares. Mackay Shields Limited has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Miracle Mile Advisors Lc holds 12,082 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co holds 0.01% or 5,816 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com reported 5,530 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested 0.05% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Broderick Brian C holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 2,701 shares. Cwm Ltd Com holds 55,394 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $179,717 activity. TULLIS JAMES L L bought 2,000 shares worth $154,767.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Crane Co. (CR) Commences Tender Offer to Acquire All Outstanding Shares of CIRCOR (CIR) for $45 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Buying Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) For Its 2.0% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Twst.com published: “Circor International Inc.: CIRCOR to Review Crane’s Unsolicited Tender Offer – The Wall Street Transcript” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Circor Rallies After Crane Makes $45-Per-Share Cash Offer For Company – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crane Co. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Teleconference – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 40,412 shares to 44,237 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,048 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 9.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.41 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.83M for 13.40 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 376,631 shares. 589,906 are owned by Voya Investment Mgmt Llc. Bankshares Of America De owns 1.23M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 95 shares. 676,073 are held by Qs Ltd Llc. Mutual Of America Limited Co accumulated 0% or 15,433 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc accumulated 376,648 shares or 0% of the stock. 55,791 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Incorporated. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 2.93 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Miller Mngmt LP accumulated 28,074 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 31,514 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 377,488 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Office Depot: 3Q18 Results May Have Proved Me Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts See 11% Upside For VYM – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Office Depot Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.31 million for 10.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.