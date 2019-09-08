Cubist Systematic Strategies Lifted Position in W & T Offshore (WTI) as Share Value Declined; Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined While Lynch & Associates Increased Position by $317,205

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 415.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 166,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 206,383 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 39,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 1.37M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE – ANTICIPATED PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT FOR DRILLING PROGRAM OF UP TO $419.6 MLN; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Bid $31.1M Cash for All of Cobalt International Energy’s Interest in Heidelberg Field; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Chairman/CEO Tracy Krohn Will Inves; 02/05/2018 – Old Debt Ties Up W&T Offshore as It Tries to Ride Oil’s New Wave; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB- Rating to Senior Unsecured Notes Issued by WT Holdings, Inc; 15/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Group Announces Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New Patent Covering Composition of Matter for WT-1 Peptides; 19/04/2018 – DJ W&T Offshore Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTI); 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Project-Level Commitment of Up to $419.6M for 14 Identified Projects; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Heidelberg Field Acquisition Closing to Occur in April; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC – UPON INVESTOR GROUP ACHIEVING CERTAIN RETURN THRESHOLDS, W&T’S SHARE OF WELL NET REVENUE INCREASES TO 38.4%

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 213,124 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, up from 207,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.79 million activity. Ghauri Shahid had bought 7,000 shares worth $42,070. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $65,070 was made by Stanley B Frank on Wednesday, March 20. $65,372 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares were bought by KROHN TRACY W. On Friday, June 7 BOULET VIRGINIA bought $30,380 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) or 7,000 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 29,148 shares to 526 shares, valued at $58,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 28,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,473 shares, and cut its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.