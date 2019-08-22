Cubist Systematic Strategies Lifted Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Holding by $1.00 Million; Private Ocean Cut Position in Rayonier (RYN) by $2.02 Million as Stock Price Declined

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 92,478 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 100.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 30,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 60,445 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 30,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 326,232 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 12/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: SFIX, X, TLYS & MYGN; 07/05/2018 – Landmark Study Shows GeneSight® Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients with Major Depressi; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SEES REVENUE $771-$773 MLN; 31/05/2018 – GeneSight® Guided Treatment Significantly Improves Outcomes for Patients with Major Depression Treated in the Primary Care Setting; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics ‘Cooperating With Government’s Request’; 17/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. — MYGN; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank accumulated 198 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advisors Llc holds 0.04% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) or 27,413 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 92,484 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% or 9,493 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 623,113 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested in 21,431 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 66,997 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Co reported 19,822 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 91,230 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 1.69 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mesirow Mngmt accumulated 167,610 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0% or 30,421 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc holds 196,956 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 20,000 shares stake.

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Investigating Myriad Genetics (MYGN) For Possible Disclosure Violations, Investors With Losses Should Contact Firm – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Myriad Genetics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MYGN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 33,009 shares to 6,100 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 64,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,750 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caesarstone and Forterra among industrial gainers; Rayonier and The Goldfield among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RYN: Timber REITs & What You Didn’t See Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rayonier Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rayonier Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.