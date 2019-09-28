Cubist Systematic Strategies Increases Position in Juniper Networks (JNPR); As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shares Rose, Green Valley Investors Trimmed Its Stake

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 276.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 77,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 106,135 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, up from 28,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.87. About 2.42M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 23/03/2018 – JUNIPER NETWORKS NAMES MANOJ LEELANIVAS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Juniper Research – Online Physical Goods Sales to Account for 13% of $30 Trillion Retail Market by 2020; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences for May 2018; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Home Automation Revenues to Exceed $45 Billion by 2023, as Smart Security Dominates the Market; 22/04/2018 – DJ Juniper Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNPR); 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 148,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 887,659 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.78 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 2.68M shares traded or 55.24% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 70,345 shares to 494,699 shares, valued at $111.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 131,976 shares. Asset One Ltd holds 0.03% or 59,625 shares. Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 1.15% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.49M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 76 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Inc accumulated 4,155 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluestein R H & stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Raymond James And has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 31,062 shares. Heritage Invsts Management holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Limited Co reported 4,953 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.17% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Baillie Gifford has invested 0.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 133 shares.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Piper likes Edwards Lifesciences in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Exact Sciences Hit a Home Run in Q4. Here’s Why Sales Could Soon Soar Even More. – The Motley Fool” published on February 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold JNPR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 307.04 million shares or 0.99% less from 310.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Llc owns 247,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pzena Inv Mgmt Llc has 0.37% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 2.61 million shares. 1.27 million are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. The Korea-based National Pension has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Horrell Mngmt Inc holds 2.01% or 155,000 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 3.24M shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 420,453 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 297,866 shares. Saturna Capital invested in 13,608 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Virtu Financial Limited Company owns 19,428 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 13,717 shares. 752 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Amp Capital Limited has 0.03% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Cibc Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 36,619 shares.