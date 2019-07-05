Cubist Systematic Strategies Increases Holding in Sanderson Farms (SAFM); Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $422,355 as Market Value Rose

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 12540.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,711 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 61 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.15. About 122,044 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 33.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 1% Position in Sanderson Farms; 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q Net $41.9M; 19/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 56,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $142.03. About 2.57 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,318 are owned by First Citizens Comml Bank &. Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 140,715 shares. Koshinski Asset accumulated 10,448 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Family Capital invested in 1.82% or 38,717 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 798,597 shares. Lesa Sroufe & accumulated 2,306 shares. Hightower Advsrs stated it has 638,365 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Greenbrier Partners Capital Limited Liability Com holds 1.97% or 100,000 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 404 shares. Sky Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 7,753 shares. Levin Strategies Lp invested 1.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dnb Asset Management As owns 207,423 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt invested 1.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 14,198 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 37,500 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.02% stake. 9,860 were accumulated by Us Commercial Bank De. Gam Ag accumulated 7,536 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cap Fund Management Sa stated it has 0.02% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). The New York-based Midas has invested 1.15% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 5,205 shares. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 2,825 shares or 0% of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 3,451 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Co holds 0% or 29,372 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Lc holds 0% or 2,767 shares. Lsv Asset has 28,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.06% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). New York-based Eminence Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.1% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).