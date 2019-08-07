Cubist Systematic Strategies Holds Holding in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS); As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Valuation Rose, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Increased Position

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 302,305 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, up from 292,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.57. About 2.20M shares traded or 2.76% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 67.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 14,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 35,958 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 21,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 1.11 million shares traded or 50.57% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cortland Advisers Limited Co stated it has 938,936 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Management Corporation holds 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 1,625 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Aperio Gru Ltd Llc invested 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 168,290 were reported by Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 4,604 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raab Moskowitz Asset Lc has 0.21% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Republic Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Regions Corporation has 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 33,806 shares. Convergence Prtn Limited Co owns 25,146 shares.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 158,086 shares to 5,126 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 4,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,353 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 41,509 shares. Los Angeles Equity Rech Incorporated owns 42,017 shares. Principal Fincl Inc invested in 0.01% or 445,263 shares. Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). 8,600 were reported by Oakbrook Invests Limited Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,922 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 17,473 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Communication Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 52,259 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 0.03% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 75,884 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp accumulated 112 shares. Sadoff Investment Limited Liability reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 766,374 shares. 33,145 are held by Axiom International Investors Ltd De.

