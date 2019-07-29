Cubist Systematic Strategies Holding in Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Increased as Valuation Declined; As American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Share Price Rose, Archford Capital Strategies Has Boosted by $512,824 Its Holding

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 69.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 44,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,937 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 63,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 1.61M shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 585.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,773 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 637,675 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 03/05/2018 – New Customer Rates for Missouri American Water Approved by Missouri Public Service Commission; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $271.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) by 4,850 shares to 2,579 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Financials Index Fund (VFH) by 6,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,126 shares, and cut its stake in Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Capital Limited Com accumulated 0.5% or 11,270 shares. Clean Yield Grp accumulated 0.61% or 14,370 shares. B Riley Wealth stated it has 3,932 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Mgmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 1.13 million shares. Lazard Asset Lc has invested 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 7,837 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 735 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). First Advisors LP owns 154,729 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zimmer Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.7% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.16% or 2.58 million shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Whittier accumulated 151,121 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 178,832 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 173 shares in its portfolio.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,297 shares to 118 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 14,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,743 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

