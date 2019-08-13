Cubist Systematic Strategies Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose; As Walmart (WMT) Share Price Rose, Westover Capital Advisors Increased Its Stake by $958,457

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 80.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 49,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 11,987 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 61,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 10.83 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 72.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 23,574 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 13,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $105.12. About 5.76M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – WALMART U.S. STORES CEO FORAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Online Grocery Delivery Coast to Coast; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart’s entry into India’s Flipkart may see founder Sachin Bansal’s exit – Economic Times; 08/05/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart scraps online grocery delivery tie-ups with Uber, Lyft; 04/05/2018 – BRIEF-Flipkart Board Approves $15 Bln Stake Sale Deal To Walmart – Bloomberg Citing; 30/05/2018 – WALMART – COMPANY REPORTED SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ELECTION OF EACH OF WALMART’S 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – EVEN IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, CO WOULD RETAIN CLEAR MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF FLIPKART; 30/04/2018 – Walmart beats a ‘gentle’ retreat from the UK; 28/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Indian trader group objects to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 69,443 shares to 168,557 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 50,885 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru invested 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 40,310 shares. City Holdings Com holds 1.38% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 50,264 shares. Enterprise Fincl holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 11,059 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 418 shares in its portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Llc accumulated 3.54% or 58,111 shares. Country Club Trust Na holds 2.28% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 198,187 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Inc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 201,184 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Trust Com has 0.14% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 26,607 shares. Hexavest reported 0.57% stake. Moreover, Numerixs Invest has 1.05% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 11,773 are owned by Cim Invest Mangement Inc. Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0.47% or 15,274 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 23,876 shares or 0.57% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Cap Management Inc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc owns 2% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2.31 million shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 19,010 shares. Long Pond Capital LP reported 0.44% stake. Moneta Gp Inc Inv Advsr Ltd Llc reported 66,283 shares. Invesco Limited owns 552,703 shares. Segantii Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.31% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4.03M shares. Icahn Carl C reported 99.25M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 11,987 shares. 32,762 are held by Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership. Pointstate Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 162,900 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated owns 14.75M shares. Nwi Mgmt LP has invested 0.1% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).