Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Upped Its First Bancorp P R (FBP) Position by $1.21 Million; Capital International LTD Upped Netapp (NTAP) Holding by $565,800

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 230.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 11,757 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, up from 3,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 66,658 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 2006.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 110,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 115,880 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. It closed at $9.27 lastly. It is down 31.06% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.4% of First Bancorp PR; 02/04/2018 – First Bancorp PR Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – First BanCorp to Announce 1Q 2018 Results on April 27, 2018; 05/03/2018 FirstBank Opens New Colorado Springs Branch March 7; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,200 shares to 3,661 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 18,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,060 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 28,098 shares to 20,238 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 145,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,963 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

