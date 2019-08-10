Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Position in Colfax (CFX) by $4.67 Million as Market Value Declined; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Price Rose While Tower Research Capital Trc Lifted by $345,384 Its Position

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 94.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 161,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 9,024 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268,000, down from 170,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 1.22M shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 174.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 1,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,210 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $545,000, up from 806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $295.72. About 391,265 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Colfax Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Colfax Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Colfax Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Stocks To Watch For May 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citron Research Targets Fleetcor Technologies, Calls For CEO’s Resignation – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2019: FLT,LC,AFG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

