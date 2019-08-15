Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Its Toyota Motor (TM) Position by $406,809; First Republic Bk (FRC) Stake Has Boosted by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 41.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 4,841 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $571,000, down from 8,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $127.42. About 24,973 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 26/04/2018 – TOYOTA INDUSTRIES 6201.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) NET PROFIT 168.18 BLN YEN (+28.0 %) , 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 146.00 BLN YEN (-13.2 %); 26/04/2018 – Toyota to invest $170 mln in Mississippi plant, create 400 jobs; 03/04/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA – WITH ONE MORE SELLING DAY IN MARCH 2018 COMPARED TO MARCH 2017, SALES DOWN 0.2 PCT ON DAILY SELLING RATE BASIS; 29/03/2018 – TOYOTA, SUZUKI REACH BASIC AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY EACH OTHER WITH CARS IN INDIA; 15/03/2018 – Uber In Talks With Toyota On Self-driving Tech Deal: Report — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Moves Closer to a Fully Connected Fleet with New Toyota Partnership; 13/03/2018 – TOYOTA TO RAISE PAY BY 3.3% THIS YEAR, ASAHI REPORTS; 21/04/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Confirms The Reborn Supra Will Use A BMW-Sourced Engine; 20/03/2018 – Toyota Takes Self-Driving Cars Off Road After Uber Accident; 12/03/2018 – Toyota Motor: Zack Hicks Takes on New Role as Chief Digital Officer

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $91.57. About 75,352 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

More notable recent Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Nikola Motor Unveils Trucking’s Hydrogen Future – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Ford Motor vs. Toyota – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Toyota doubles down on hybrids – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Toyota To Reduce Emissions From North American Operations By Up To Forty Percent – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altruistic Toyota: Too Little Too Late – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 14, 2019.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9,659 shares to 24,260 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 39,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,037 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST).