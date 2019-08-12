Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Raised Its Position in Ptc (PTC) as Share Price Declined; As Colgate Palmolive (CL) Stock Rose, Holder Ls Investment Advisors Upped Position

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 87,228 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, up from 81,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.79. About 1.06 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 641.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 11,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 13,591 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.87. About 374,944 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20,377 shares to 249,344 shares, valued at $22.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 9,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,989 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main Bancshares holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1,650 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 543,009 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 160,980 shares. St Johns Management Co Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 513,616 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.43% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Axa holds 1.70M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 25,465 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc owns 28,345 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Weik Management owns 0.17% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,000 shares. holds 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 6,157 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fincl Counselors has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il has 148,279 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0.16% or 3.22M shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.02% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Nantahala Cap Mgmt Llc owns 0.42% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 550,299 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 61,332 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.25% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Enterprise Finance Service holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). British Columbia Inv Management Corporation accumulated 238,276 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability stated it has 49,014 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Lagoda Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 11.08% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). American National Ins Tx has invested 0.28% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

