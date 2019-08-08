Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Raised Its Position in Dollar Gen New (DG) by $455,532 as Stock Value Rose; Adirondack Research & Management Cut Gray Television (GTN) Position by $1.29 Million as Market Value Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 29.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 61,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 150,140 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, down from 211,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 327,547 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 3,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 5,922 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $706,000, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 528,792 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5,655 shares to 8,279 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,763 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Capital Mngmt Inc owns 1,754 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% or 120 shares. 159,069 are owned by Bluestein R H And. Strs Ohio reported 44,145 shares stake. Weatherly Asset Management LP reported 2,532 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Foster And Motley reported 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Iberiabank Corporation invested in 0.05% or 3,769 shares. 200 are held by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Spc Fincl owns 9,665 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Chase Counsel holds 35,198 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Shanda Asset Management Limited has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Greenwood Cap Associates Limited Liability Company owns 2,765 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Reliant Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.34% or 25,060 shares in its portfolio. Sands Management Lc owns 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 98,889 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 524,711 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Celebrates Longview, Texas Distribution Center Grand Opening – Business Wire” with publication date: July 20, 2019.