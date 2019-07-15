Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $7.39 Million; Share Price Declined; V3 Capital Management LP Upped Its Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Holding

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 77.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 171,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,761 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 220,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 585,975 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 62,311 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 31/05/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELUS CLOUD TO PROVIDE CLOUD MIGRATION SUPPORT; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on Apri; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL RENTAL CHURN FOR CORE BUSINESS OF 3% TO 6%; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation on QTS; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Co holds 9,110 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Sit Assoc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 24,000 shares. Copeland Management Lc reported 1.2% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Hilton Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,063 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Serv Group reported 125 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 10,185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 802,215 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp holds 18,359 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 12,912 shares in its portfolio. The Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Parametric Assocs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 49,827 shares to 56,427 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 2,068 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 63,091 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 33,589 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 44,134 were reported by Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Gru Public Ltd Company. 210,491 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd. Penobscot Mgmt Inc reported 9,247 shares. Florida-based Noesis Cap Mangement Corp has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aviance Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 405 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 5.55M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 645,371 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership owns 8,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 54,163 are held by Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 299,821 shares. Buckingham Inc holds 0.19% or 22,761 shares in its portfolio. 99,113 are owned by Exane Derivatives.