Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Its Holding in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) as Share Value Declined; Holder Fred Alger Management Raised Norwegian Cruise Line Holding (NCLH) Position

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 365,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The institutional investor held 15,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125,000, down from 380,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $674.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 3.82M shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics Will Continue to Work With FDA to Discuss Path Forward for Buprenorphine Product; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Endo; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: Agreed to Extend Temporary Litigation Stay for Additional 180 Days; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – TRANSACTION INCLUDES 23 APPROVED AND 1 PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS, PRIMARILY ORAL SOLUTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 27/04/2018 – ENDO: SIGNIFICANT NUMBER IN STUDY SATISFIED OR VERY SATISFIED; 02/04/2018 – Endo International Will Retain the Ability to Terminate the Stay; 14/05/2018 – Braeburn Announces Publication of Positive Phase 3 Results For Long-Acting Buprenorphine For Treatment Of Opioid Use Disorder in JAMA Internal Medicine

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holding (NCLH) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 28,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 683,752 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58 million, up from 654,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 1.76 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Victory Mgmt owns 1.27M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.56% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) or 1.45M shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd Llc reported 124,871 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na reported 806 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 298,000 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Parkside Fincl Bank And has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Connecticut-based Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 0.04% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 124,600 were reported by Strs Ohio. Tpg Gru (Sbs) Advsrs accumulated 22.15M shares or 3.5% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 1.44M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has 615,994 shares. Oak Associates Limited Oh stated it has 169,570 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 72,144 shares to 82,605 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Itt Inc.

Analysts await Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. ENDP’s profit will be $106.31 million for 1.59 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Endo International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.32% negative EPS growth.

