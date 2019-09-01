Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Holding by $1.34 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Increased Stake by $1.08 Million

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 7,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 103,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 96,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 46.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 25,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 29,542 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 54,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 565,920 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,587 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 52,296 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Three Peaks Cap Ltd invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 128,493 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Comerica Savings Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 7,053 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 572,818 shares in its portfolio. Lomas Management Ltd Liability has invested 6.82% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Eminence Capital Limited Partnership owns 11.01 million shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 2,522 shares. Tributary Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 5,400 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 96,463 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation owns 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 31,263 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 889 shares stake.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Plastics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Berry Global Group’s Shares Plunged 18.7% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 64,090 shares to 82,009 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 80,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 54,609 shares. Cognios Limited Liability reported 0.98% stake. Moreover, Private Ocean Llc has 0.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 18,019 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Argent Trust Communication has 1.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 122,730 shares. Everett Harris & Ca, California-based fund reported 799,243 shares. First Bank & Trust Tru Of Newtown stated it has 2.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jones Financial Companies Lllp invested in 0.03% or 107,429 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Lc invested in 1.41% or 15,384 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc, New York-based fund reported 137,170 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,284 shares. 5,837 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc. The New York-based Community Bancorp Na has invested 2.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 176,828 are held by Associated Banc. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 61,714 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,969 shares to 35,629 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,159 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).