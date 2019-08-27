Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lowered By $6.14 Million Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake; Ruhnn Holding Limited – American Depositary Shares (RUHN) SI Decreased By 44.67%

Ruhnn Holding Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:RUHN) had a decrease of 44.67% in short interest. RUHN’s SI was 237,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 44.67% from 428,900 shares previously. With 521,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Ruhnn Holding Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s short sellers to cover RUHN’s short positions. The stock increased 6.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 571,738 shares traded or 89.01% up from the average. Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 95.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 149,726 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 7,785 shares with $322,000 value, down from 157,511 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $46.90B valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 13.95 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $414.40 million. The firm engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to clients through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 7.13% above currents $42.47 stock price. Micron had 43 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 18. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Sell” rating and $32 target in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MU in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Piper Jaffray maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.72M for 25.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

