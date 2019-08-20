Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lifted Its Position in Interface (TILE) as Market Value Declined; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Abrams Bison Investments Has Upped Its Holding

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 767,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.65 million, up from 712,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $244.71. About 2.52 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 264.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 33,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 46,604 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $714,000, up from 12,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $654.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 448,951 shares traded or 24.13% up from the average. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aimco Cares Charity Golf Classic Raises More than Half a Million Dollars to Benefit Military Families, Students, Nonprofits Nationwide – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mohawk (MHK) Shares Fall Despite Q2 Earnings Beat, View Soft – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chiasma, Hasbro, LSC Communications – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “China Ceramics Announces Innovative Ceramic Tiles for Cooling Building Interiors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interface Inc. Slips After a Rough Quarter – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 104,515 shares to 71,249 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 18,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 839 shares, and cut its stake in Asgn Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

