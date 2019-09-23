Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Increased Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $877,110; Stock Price Rose; Horseman Capital Management LTD Holding In Lockheed Martin (LMT) Was Has Boosted

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 5,200 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $389.83. About 586,446 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 15/05/2018 – LMT DOD PACT MODIFIED,BOOSTING PACT VALUE TO $2.81B FROM $2.79B; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin expects to be ‘on every mission to Mars,’ CEO says; 20/04/2018 – Sputnik: Japan Asks Lockheed Martin to Craft Hybrid F-35 and F-22 Aircraft; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828.7M Army Contract for Foregin Military Sales of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 40.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 2,535 shares as the company's stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 8,831 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 6,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.63% or $10.58 during the last trading session, reaching $239.33. About 1.18M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 21,958 shares to 9,450 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 59,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,045 shares, and cut its stake in Archrock Inc.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 21,958 shares to 9,450 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 59,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,045 shares, and cut its stake in Archrock Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hellman Jordan Mngmt Communication Incorporated Ma has invested 2.38% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The California-based Accuvest Glob Advisors has invested 0.41% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 57 shares. 33 were reported by Sandy Spring Comml Bank. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 821 shares. First Personal Fin Ser stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% or 4,600 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru stated it has 60,235 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust has 0.03% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,273 shares. Cim Limited Liability stated it has 3,888 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Los Angeles Management & Equity holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 33,729 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 9,055 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri owns 0.23% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,755 shares. Savant Cap Lc holds 0.09% or 1,672 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 360,275 shares stake. Moreover, Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 10,162 shares. Trustco Bancorp Corp N Y holds 1,057 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.32% or 13,700 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Company has 0.34% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 25,000 shares. Cornerstone Investment Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 912 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,681 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 640,601 shares. First Corporation In holds 0.24% or 825 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Synovus Fincl owns 70,272 shares. 9,522 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 18,200 shares to 377,500 shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.