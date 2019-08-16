Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Increased Its Iberiabank (IBKC) Position; Oakbrook Investments Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Cut by $775,000

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 109,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, down from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 7.28 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD; 07/03/2018 – Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 18/04/2018 – C: Citi to hire bitcoin pros to find cryptocurrency risk, Busine; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 510.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 33,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 39,847 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 6,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 116,021 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il invested 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 20,857 were accumulated by Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr owns 36 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership reported 741,309 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc stated it has 3,993 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited holds 27,796 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Global Endowment Management LP invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 654 are held by Horan Advsrs Lc. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.81% stake. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 0.17% or 1.26 million shares. Artemis Management Llp has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Minneapolis Port Grp Llc holds 466,628 shares. Centurylink Investment Management Company reported 1.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New York-based American Int Gru has invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nomura Holdings Inc reported 2.11 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.96 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corporation by 7,537 shares to 20,258 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 8,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. $972,530 worth of stock was bought by KOERNER JOHN E III on Tuesday, May 28. Shares for $75,250 were bought by Maples Ricky E on Monday, March 11.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 68,343 shares to 65,173 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,433 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP owns 804,531 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 129,578 shares. Prio Wealth Lp has 7,005 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Co holds 2.36% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 139,085 shares. Bb&T accumulated 3,733 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Fin Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Kings Point Capital Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 3,064 shares. Hennessy Advsr invested in 42,500 shares. 755,909 are owned by Geode Mngmt Ltd Com. Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 212,405 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has 197 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 4,260 shares in its portfolio. 458,978 were reported by Fincl Bank Of America De. 63,727 were reported by Putnam Investments Ltd. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 5.05 million shares.

