Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Ncr New (NCR) Position by $526,824 as Market Valuation Rose; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Value Declined, Arvest Trust Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.08 Million

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 11,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 31,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 221,415 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 19,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,299 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 59,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.82. About 31,033 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 0.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR Backs 2018 EPS $2.08-EPS $2.48; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN & CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A CEO SEARCH WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 45C

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11,593 shares to 110,665 shares, valued at $10.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 14,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,072 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NCR’s profit will be $78.93M for 11.67 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

