Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Its Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stake by $3.59 Million as Share Price Rose; Magnetar Financial Upped Its Stake in Nordstrom (JWN) by $706,816 as Stock Declined

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 71.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 224,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 88,821 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 313,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 572,629 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 311.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 16,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 21,222 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, up from 5,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 15.86% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 28.58M shares traded or 492.14% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Directed Advisers, Management Not to Provide Further Due Diligence Information to Group; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS INVESTMENTS IN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN); 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom says takeover talks with founding family are over; 05/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD: RECEIPT, REJECTION OF AN; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C INCL. 6C DEBT REFINANCING CHARGE; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Crocodile attack bride speaks of her ordeal

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $86.00 million for 10.12 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 2,225 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Mercer Capital Advisers holds 634 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Ameritas Investment Prns invested 0.05% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 494,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 88,821 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Hartford Fincl Management stated it has 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,212 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 70,958 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). State Street holds 9.61 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 2.19 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Management L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 12.44 million shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 486,555 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 95,149 shares to 184,174 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 56,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

