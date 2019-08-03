Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Its Telus (TU) Stake; Wetherby Asset Management Has Decreased Kt (KT) Stake By $362,988

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Telus Corp (TU) stake by 49.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 14,252 shares as Telus Corp (TU)’s stock declined 1.89%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 14,800 shares with $548,000 value, down from 29,052 last quarter. Telus Corp now has $21.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.16. About 344,825 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Kt Corp (KT) stake by 61.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 30,249 shares as Kt Corp (KT)’s stock declined 1.91%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 18,599 shares with $231,000 value, down from 48,848 last quarter. Kt Corp now has $5.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 408,350 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK

Among 3 analysts covering Telus (NYSE:TU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Telus had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, February 15.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc stake by 112,579 shares to 221,732 valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) stake by 39,714 shares and now owns 63,597 shares. Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) was raised too.

