Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Its Mack Cali Rlty (CLI) Position; PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PennyMac Financial Services has $4000 highest and $2900 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 11.11% above currents $31.05 stock price. PennyMac Financial Services had 4 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of PFSI in report on Monday, September 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 21. See PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

21/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) stake by 54.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 24,319 shares as Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI)’s stock rose 1.84%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 20,423 shares with $476,000 value, down from 44,742 last quarter. Mack Cali Rlty Corp now has $1.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 363,663 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 15/03/2018 – MACK-CALI REALTY CORP – DEMARCO’S ADDITION TO BOARD EXPANDED TOTAL NUMBER OF MEMBERS FROM NINE TO TEN; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 06/04/2018 – MACK-CALI BB FROM BB+ BY FITCH; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Mack-Cali; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Rev $139M; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q EPS 45c; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Governance; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mack-Cali Realty To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Adds of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. It operates through three divisions: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. It has a 18.39 P/E ratio. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

The stock increased 1.97% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $31.05. About 317,948 shares traded. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has risen 27.06% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFSI News: 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q Rev $160.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Financial Services Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFSI); 06/03/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services, Inc. Announces Anne McCallion Joins Board; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services Total Assets $6.9 Billion at March 31; 03/05/2018 – Correct: PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q Rev $238.2M, Not $160.7M; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $238.2M, EST. $236.0M; 24/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q EPS 67c; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q Net $66.9M; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 72C

Analysts await Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CLI’s profit will be $37.02 million for 13.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Mack-Cali Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $47,893 activity. Shares for $47,893 were bought by BATKIN ALAN R on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold CLI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 75.43 million shares or 0.99% more from 74.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 229,632 were reported by Bancorporation Of America De. 57,851 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York. Point72 Asset LP holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur invested in 52,393 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 11,007 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) or 26,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 358,948 shares stake. Invesco Ltd reported 74,231 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 65,566 shares. 232,459 were accumulated by Congress Asset Ma. Chevy Chase holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 57,200 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% or 2.64M shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based First Citizens National Bank Trust Com has invested 0.04% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Strs Ohio holds 135,111 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 26,729 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 54,037 shares to 63,572 valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) stake by 73,659 shares and now owns 100,431 shares. Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) was raised too.