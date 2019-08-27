Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Holding by $752,150; Share Value Rose; As Illumina (ILMN) Valuation Declined, Hemenway Trust Company Increased Position by $1.06 Million

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) by 64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 15,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% . The institutional investor held 8,463 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, down from 23,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $778.88M market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 95,387 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 30.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 16/05/2018 – EGRX GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE HYDROCHLORIDE; 16/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Granted Final FDA Approval for Bendamustine Hydrochloride Ready-to-Dilute Solution in a 500ml; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY; 17/04/2018 – ENDO:EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA ON VASOSTRICT GENERIC; 08/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGRX); 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 R&D Expense of $46M-$50M, SG&A Expense of $61M-$64M; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE; 01/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 10, 2018

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Illumina (ILMN) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 3,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 35,999 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18 million, up from 32,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Illumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $282.28. About 809,560 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 18,286 shares to 39,066 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 47,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

