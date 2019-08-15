Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Cut Rpm Intl (RPM) Position; Mannatech Has 1.75 Sentiment

Mannatech Inc (MTEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.35, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 7 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 4 reduced and sold their positions in Mannatech Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 373,396 shares, up from 370,305 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mannatech Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) stake by 77.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 14,157 shares as Rpm Intl Inc (RPM)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 4,105 shares with $238,000 value, down from 18,262 last quarter. Rpm Intl Inc now has $8.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 668,654 shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are RPM International Inc.’s (NYSE:RPM) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RPM International Inc (RPM) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “RPM International’s Strategic Plan Starts Paying Off – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.01 million for 18.36 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International has $8200 highest and $55 lowest target. $68.50’s average target is 2.51% above currents $66.82 stock price. RPM International had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform” rating.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) stake by 28,144 shares to 44,741 valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) stake by 9,882 shares and now owns 28,699 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Limited Partnership accumulated 27,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. State Street reported 0.03% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 26,872 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 57,628 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 5,140 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Nomura Incorporated owns 20,639 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 182,993 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 17,054 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.12% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 469,693 shares. Zweig has 0.5% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 77,812 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 8,198 shares. One Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.51% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 49,060 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

More notable recent Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mannatech Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mannatech Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $123,644 activity.

The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 5,955 shares traded or 138.39% up from the average. Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) has declined 13.06% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MTEX News: 20/04/2018 – Mannatech Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Date; 26/03/2018 – MANNATECH INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – Mannatech Declares Fourth Quarter 2017 Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mannatech Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTEX); 10/04/2018 – Mannatech Holds Ribbon Cutting at New Global Headquarters; 09/03/2018 – Mannatech Celebrates Growth in Hong Kong Market and China E-Commerce with Gold Coast Incentive Trip; 16/05/2018 – Mannatech Introduces lndustry’s First Three-in-One Fitness Drink Mix, EMPACT+™; 16/05/2018 – Mannatech Introduces Industry’s First Three-in-One Fitness Drink Mix, EMPACT+™; 08/05/2018 – Mannatech 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 28/04/2018 – Mannatech Introduces Most Powerful Ambrotose® Formula Ever

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. The company has market cap of $35.93 million. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.