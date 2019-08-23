Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Cut By $2.52 Million Its Qualys (QLYS) Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Sentiment Is 1.22

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Qualys Inc (QLYS) stake by 90% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 30,675 shares as Qualys Inc (QLYS)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 3,410 shares with $282,000 value, down from 34,085 last quarter. Qualys Inc now has $3.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 162,301 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 793 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 652 sold and reduced their positions in Verizon Communications Inc. The funds in our database now own: 2.61 billion shares, down from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Verizon Communications Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 165 to 136 for a decrease of 29. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 600 Increased: 667 New Position: 126.

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualys: Attractive Company In Even More Attractive Industry – Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualys (QLYS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualys (QLYS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Qualys has $102 highest and $85 lowest target. $94.50’s average target is 14.37% above currents $82.63 stock price. Qualys had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Monness maintained Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) on Thursday, August 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Northland Capital.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) stake by 7,638 shares to 8,834 valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 20,319 shares and now owns 25,354 shares. National Grid Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 18,298 shares. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 12,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.01% or 272 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent & invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). State Street stated it has 1.05 million shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Limited invested in 0.88% or 49,960 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,632 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 20,051 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 23,389 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,397 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 2,661 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 213,669 shares stake.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Verizon, Boingo Wifi Partner To Improve Verizon’s 5G Presence in Phoenix – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment services and products to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $231.93 billion. The Company’s Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things . It has a 14.65 P/E ratio. This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices.

The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 5.93 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT