Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Boosted Position in Intuit (INTU); Bloombergsen Has Cut Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.91 Million

Bloombergsen Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc sold 34,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.47 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 1.98M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 59.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 9,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, up from 6,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $265.57. About 98,875 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52

Bloombergsen Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 16,638 shares to 751,248 shares, valued at $25.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New (Call) by 355,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council has 608,328 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Calamos Limited Co owns 575,535 shares. 50,689 are owned by Boys Arnold &. Independent Franchise Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 8.20 million shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 834,993 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 3,766 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning invested in 22,327 shares. 86,447 were reported by Ghp Invest Advsr. South Texas Money Ltd accumulated 14,202 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Group Inc Ltd has 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 284,625 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited stated it has 7,260 shares. Moreover, Everence Cap Management Incorporated has 0.63% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Natl Bank Of Stockton holds 0.41% or 14,109 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability accumulated 1,156 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 614,725 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 5,518 shares. King Luther Cap Corp stated it has 4,679 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Limited has 74,052 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Dakota Wealth Mgmt accumulated 795 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.32% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Alley Comm Limited Liability Company holds 25,140 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.26% or 388,585 shares. American Century Cos has 484,137 shares. The California-based Mar Vista Inv Ltd has invested 4.53% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Diversified Invest Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.26% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 78,892 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation has 1,717 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Primecap Management Ca reported 0.66% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 30,136 shares to 100,251 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 581,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,242 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

