Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Boosted Its Wayfair (W) Holding; Hormel Foods (HRL) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods has $44 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40’s average target is -3.57% below currents $41.48 stock price. Hormel Foods had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3500 target in Friday, May 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was initiated by Stephens. See Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) latest ratings:

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $42 Initiate

27/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $44 Maintain

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Wayfair Inc (W) stake by 186.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 54,820 shares as Wayfair Inc (W)’s stock declined 19.79%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 84,250 shares with $12.51 million value, up from 29,430 last quarter. Wayfair Inc now has $10.17B valuation. The stock increased 2.55% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $110.08. About 2.33M shares traded or 48.40% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) stake by 84,817 shares to 22,223 valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stake by 46,792 shares and now owns 32,217 shares. Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was reduced too.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $423,120 activity. Kumin Michael Andrew bought $423,120 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Wayfair (NYSE:W), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Wayfair has $200 highest and $108 lowest target. $160.22’s average target is 45.55% above currents $110.08 stock price. Wayfair had 30 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by CFRA with “Hold”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Stephens maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, February 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of W in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Oppenheimer. Wells Fargo maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) rating on Friday, February 22. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $145 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $16500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Lc has 2,106 shares. Westpac Banking reported 0% stake. Omers Administration reported 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 369,096 shares. Wellington Group Llp reported 2.80 million shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.33% or 235,992 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Smith Thomas W owns 231,400 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings reported 220,234 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The holds 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 2,419 shares. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.04% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Eventide Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 2.63% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair proposes $750M convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Growth Stocks for In-the-Know Investors – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wayfair’s Stock Closed 10.4% Lower Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Hormel Foods Corporation shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 0.02% or 116,090 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 61,493 shares. Park Avenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 9,991 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 57,491 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 59,981 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Llc holds 0% or 45,131 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tompkins has invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Capital Intll Invsts reported 0.38% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Ing Groep Nv invested in 10,608 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 440,075 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). World Asset has 0.05% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 20,563 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc accumulated 5,383 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 5,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northern Trust has 3.56M shares.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hormel Foods Corporation’s (NYSE:HRL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pork producers win dismissal of price-fixing suit – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.14 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It has a 22.79 P/E ratio. It provides various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, stews, chilies, hash, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, peanut butter, and other products.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.48. About 1.35 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE