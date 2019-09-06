Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Boosted Its Dana (DAN) Position by $672,911; Shares Declined; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Boosted Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $359,817; Market Value Declined

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 57.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 39,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 108,381 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 68,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 1.07M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – TO DELIVER $235 MLN IN SYNERGIES; 14/05/2018 – Dana Supports American Bar Association Diversity Resolution 113; 17/05/2018 – Dana Earns Two Ford World Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – Dana Confirms Plan to List Combined GKN Driveline Business in London; 09/03/2018 – Dana: At Transaction Closing, Dana’s James Kamsickas to Be President, Chief Executive, Director; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Portion of Bid for GKN’s Automotive Unit; 29/03/2018 – Melrose succeeds in hostile bid for British engineer GKN; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Dana Deal Still Substantially Undervalues GKN Driveline; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combined Company Will Be Domiciled in U.K. as Dana Plc; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – PRODUCTION OF SILVERADO CLASS 4, 5, AND 6 TRUCKS IS SLATED TO BEGIN IN LATE 2018

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 6,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 600,626 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.25 million, up from 593,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 9.23 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 86,552 shares to 23,305 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 62,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,160 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia has 87,973 shares. Amer Int Grp Inc owns 376,741 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 688,008 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Limited has 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 114,855 shares. Asset Mgmt One Comm stated it has 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Nordea Investment Management Ab invested in 0.01% or 219,105 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 96 shares. Assetmark accumulated 6,977 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 618,686 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.04% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Moreover, Carroll Financial Associates has 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,674 shares to 41,111 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,457 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell State Bank reported 58,421 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.55M shares. 8,185 were reported by Saratoga & Inv. Flippin Bruce & Porter reported 0.97% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.64% stake. D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc reported 109,009 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 2,200 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.67% or 4.40M shares. First Citizens Financial Bank & Tru Company invested in 192,777 shares. Decatur Capital Management reported 153,097 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% or 60,330 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset reported 248,086 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.47% or 19,850 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd has 23,990 shares. Guardian Cap Lp holds 9,938 shares.

