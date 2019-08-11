Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Boosted By $12.16 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Corda Investment Management Trimmed Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake By $551,360

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 258.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 6,832 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 9,474 shares with $16.87 million value, up from 2,642 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $894.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers doesn’t make sense; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (XOM) stake by 15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 6,892 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Corda Investment Management Llc holds 39,058 shares with $3.16M value, down from 45,950 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation Com now has $299.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.69 million shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 23 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, July 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $9000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7 with “Sell”. Credit Suisse maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by HSBC. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd holds 0.45% or 80,532 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 1.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fruth Invest Management invested in 61,882 shares. Saturna Corp accumulated 6,241 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Coldstream Capital Mgmt, a Washington-based fund reported 69,081 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt invested 1.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Headinvest Ltd Company accumulated 81,409 shares. Marathon Mngmt owns 6,997 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Hamilton Point Advsr Limited Liability invested in 7,191 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Grp Incorporated Lc reported 0.39% stake. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) LP holds 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 15,735 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Incorporated has 2.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 158,138 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt owns 631 shares. Fairfield Bush & holds 0.57% or 21,444 shares in its portfolio.

Corda Investment Management Llc increased Ishares Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp Etf stake by 14,135 shares to 871,832 valued at $22.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) stake by 18,680 shares and now owns 328,246 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) was raised too.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) stake by 16,552 shares to 1,640 valued at $87,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 5,579 shares and now owns 3,064 shares. Coca Cola European Partners was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Limited Liability Company reported 2.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Company reported 17,898 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 11,584 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute stated it has 2,500 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,514 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Liberty accumulated 3,635 shares. Wills Fincl Group holds 1.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,547 shares. Hartford Finance Management invested in 0.33% or 542 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 68,734 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 3.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 805,718 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 901 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Com has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Summit Finance Wealth Advisors Ltd, a Louisiana-based fund reported 401 shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability has invested 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goelzer Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Evercore maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

