Cubist Systematic Strategies Decreased Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) as Market Value Rose; Davita (DVA) Stake Maintained by Dsc Advisors Lp

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 1.21 million shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian Refugees in Jordan; 03/05/2018 – DaVita Inc. 1st Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Nurses During National Nurses Week; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 08/05/2018 – DaVita Endorses International Initiative Aimed at Helping Give Patients a Voice in Kidney Care Trials and Research; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 06/04/2018 – MobileHelp® Healthcare Partners with American Well® to Deliver Expanded Telehealth Options for Consumer and Professional Healthcare Applications; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 80.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 90,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,216 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $573,000, down from 111,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.28. About 1.33 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 128.57% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $103.96 million for 37.94 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC) by 7,211 shares to 27,921 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Liberty Global Is Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty Global’s Swiss sale gets antitrust OK – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Activist joins fight against Liberty Global Swiss deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Liberty Global Named in Dow Jones World Sustainability Index For 2018 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global: Sunrise Deal Might Still Fail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.